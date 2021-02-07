Watch American Track League #3 Live Stream

Watch live streaming coverage of the American Track League Meeting #3 at Randal Tyson Track Center here in Fayetteville, AR. on Sunday (7). The meet will again entertain several of the world’s top athletes and coverage will be live on ESPN, starting at 4:30 pm ET.

How To Watch American Track League Live?

Fans with high-speed internet can also watch live streaming on WatchESPN at no additional cost, as long as this comes with the appropriate ESPN video/TV channel packages. Additional options could be to signup for a free trial with streaming television services such as FuboTV, Hulu TV, and YouTube TV. Also World Athletics Youtube channel and ESPN and WatchESPN.

Sunday’s American Track League Meeting #3 should be entertaining for the fans with the Americans Fred Kerley, Trayvon Bromell, Shakima Wimbley, and Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare leading the way in the sprints, while USA’s Tonea Marshall and Jamaica’s Omar McLeod head the entries in the 60m.

American Sandi Morris returns in the women’s pole vault and will have her eyes on the 4.85m world lead set by Holly Bradshaw of Great Britain, while countrywoman Vashti Cunningham leads the lineup for the women’s high jump competition.

Bromell Targets Faster 60m Time

After posting a world-leading 6.48 seconds at the American Track League Meeting #3, Bromell will aim to improve on that performance on Sunday. The former world indoor champion is expected to be tested by countrymen Marvin Bracy and Ronnie Baker.

On the women’s side, Okagbare, who won the 60m at the first meeting of the series last month, will tackle a sprint double this time around. The 32-year-old Nigerian, competing in her first indoor season since 2010, will contest both the 60m and 200m events.

Kerley will take on another strong field in the men’s 400m, as he look to improve on the world-leading 45.03 seconds performance from the first meeting of the series. Jamaican Christopher Taylor, the runner-up to Kerley in the opener, returns to challenge the American again and he will also be hoping to lower his personal best from 45.73.

Olympic champion McLeod of Jamaica will make his debut in the hurdles this season when he takes on American Michael Dickson in the men’s 60m hurdles. The women’s event will see Marshall leading the list of entries.

Complete Schedule And Live Result Updates