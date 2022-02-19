Watch and listen to West Ham vs Newcast United; live stream, game time, teams

West Ham United manager David Moyes makes three changes to his team to take on Newcastle United at London Stadium on Saturday. Watch and listen to the live coverage online!

Ryan Fredericks, Kurt Zouma and Saïd Benrahma all return to the starting XI, with Vladimír Coufal, Issa Diop and Manuel Lanzini missing out.

WATCH LIVE STREAMING: West Ham United – Newcastle United

It marks a first time Premier League start of the campaign for 29-year-old Fredericks, who came off the bench in last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Leicester City.

Zouma, who was a late withdrawal at King Power Stadium due to illness, has recovered in time to face the Magpies, while Benrahma starts after making a positive impact as a substitute at Leicester.

Łukasz Fabiański starts in goal, with a back four of Fredericks, Zouma, Craig Dawson and Aaron Cresswell – who scored his only goal of the campaign to date in our 4-2 victory at Newcastle in August – in front of him.

Captain Declan Rice and Tomáš Souček anchor the midfield, with Benrahma, Pablo Fornals and Jarrod Bowen, who has scored seven goals in his last seven games, supporting Michail Antonio in the attack.

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe also made three changes to his team for clash at the London Stadium.

Howe has made some alterations to his side for the trip to the capital, with on-loan full back Matt Targett returning to the starting line-up, along with defender Emil Krafth and winger Jacob Murphy.

All three changes are injury-enforced, with Kieran Trippier, Javier Manquillo and Allan Saint-Maximin all sidelined.

Martin Dúbravka continues in goal, with Sweden international Krafth coming in at right back and Targett returning at left back, with Fabian Schär and Dan Burn at the heart of the Magpies’ defence.

Martin Dúbravka continues in goal, with Sweden international Krafth coming in at right back and Targett returning at left back, with Fabian Schär and Dan Burn at the heart of the Magpies’ defence.

Jonjo Shelvey will anchor the midfield once again, with Joelinton and Joe Willock either side of him in the engine room.

West Ham United: Fabiański, Fredericks, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice ©, Souček, Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals, Antonio

Subs: Areola (GK), Johnson, Diop, Alese, Noble, Král, Chesters, Vlašić, Yarmolenko

Newcastle United: Dubravka, Targett, Schär, Burn, Krafth, Shelvey (c), Willock, Murphy, Joelinton, Fraser, Wood

Subs: Darlow (GK), Dummett, Lascelles, Fernández, Almirön, Gayle, S. Longstaff, Bruno Guimarães, de Bolle

Referee: Chris Kavanagh