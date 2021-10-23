Watch Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup opener, live text commentary and scores

Australia won the toss and decided to bowl against South Africa in their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super 12s Group 1 opener at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, here in Abu Dhabi today. Live streaming coverage of the game will be live and exclusive on Fox Cricket, available on Kayo. Start your free trial today.
The live television broadcast is on the Star Sports network. Follow live score updates here
As expected, Josh Hazlewood has been rewarded a spot in the XI while Pat Cummins has also been picked despite speculation he would miss. Captain Aaron Finch will open the batting with David Warner as both openers looking to shake off their struggles in recent T20 games.
“I’m most worried about Warner and Finch. I haven’t seen any form from either of those two guys and that’s been the strength of our T20 cricket over years, our opening combination,” former Aussie batsman Mark Waugh said on Fox Cricket.
“At the moment, I see that as a weakness. I think they just need to come out and play their shots.”
He added: “It’s not ideal. You can have one player out of form at the top but not both. If you’ve got two guys struggling for form if you waste three overs you can lose the game. So it’s either hit out or get out these two guys.”
South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
Australia and South Africa have been pitted against world No.1 England and defending champions the West Indies in the T20 Super 12s Group 1 side of the tournament.