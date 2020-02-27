Watch Boston Celtics At Utah Jazz Live On WatchESPN, ESPN App

SALT LAKE CITY, Sporting Alert – Wednesday night basketball highlighted game will come from the Vivint Smart Home Arena where the Boston Celtics and the Utah Jazz will battle.

Live streaming coverage of this game will be on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App, while coverage starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Tonight’s game sees the Boston Celtics closing out their four-game Western Conference road trip with what is expected to be a keen matchup.

Boston enters this game with a 2-1 record from the previous three games on the current road trip with the only defeat coming against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in a thrilling 114-112 contest on Sunday.

Utah, meanwhile, has dropped the last 3 games at home and is 4-6 from the last 10 games overall.

According to ESPN’s Basketball Power Index, the Jazz, despite their current poor run, are given a 56.8 percent chance to win tonight’s game.

Individually, Donovan Mitchell is averaging 24.4 points per games, the most PPG by a Jazz player since Karl Malone in 1999-00 (25.5), according to ESPN Stats and Information.

Mitchell is shooting at 45.5 percent from the field and 86.0 percent from the free-throw line.

For the Celtics, Jayson Tatum is scoring 23.1 points per game and shooting 44.9 percent from the field. He is shooting 82.2 percent from free throw.