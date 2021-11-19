Watch Boston Celtics vs LA Lakers live online tonight

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they take on the Boston Celtics in the NBA on Friday night and you can watch the live television coverage on ESPN. For live online streaming, you can watch the action on WatchESPN.com and also use the ESPN App.
Live coverage from the TD Garden here in Boston will start at 7:30 p.m. ET with the ESPN Basketball Power Index predicting Boston to win the game, giving the Celtics a 57% chance of beating the Lakers.
BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles (8-8) enters this game seeking to end its three-game road losing streak, but we can expect a close contest against the Celtics (7-8), which is 2-3 at home this season.
Boston is ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference with 35.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayson Tatumaveraging 7.3. The Lakers, meanwhile, are 1-3 on the road this season. Los Angeles is also ranked fifth in the Western Conference with 15.0 fast break points per game led by Talen Horton-Tucker averaging 6.3.
INJURIES: Boston Celtics: Robert Williams III: out (knee) and Jaylen Brown: out (leg) are the two players definitely out for Boston
INJURIES: Los Angeles Lakers: Trevor Ariza: out (ankle), Austin Reaves: out (hamstring), LeBron James: out (abdominal), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee) are the list of players listed as out for LA.
Leading forward Anthony Davis is listed as day-to-day, but we are expecting him to play on Friday. He emerged from Wednesday’s defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks with a bruised thigh, but those around the team have suggested that Davis should be fine to play. Over the past six games, Davis is averaging 25.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.5 steals in 37.5 minutes.
Dennis Schroder, in the meanwhile, is also questionable for Friday’s matchup because of a sprained left ankle, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports. Schroder, who has been filling in for Brown in the starting five, has averaged 22.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists over the past six games.
