Watch College Football Games on New Year’s Day: Jan 1 Schedule, TV Channels, Times

ORLANDO, FL, Sporting Alert – Four college football bowl games are listed on the schedule for New Year’s Day and you can watch all of them live on either ESPN or the ESPN App.

Two games are slated to kick-off at 1:00 pm ET, while the next two games will get going at 5:00 pm and 8:45 pm, respectively.

In the Vrbo Citrus Bowl at 1:00 No. 14 Michigan takes on No. 13 Alabama on ABC and ESPN App will also provide coverage from Camping World Stadium.

Both teams are hoping to close out the season with a win in Orlando, Fla.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, the Crimson Tide has a 69.2% chance to win this game today.

The last time these teams met in a bowl game was in the 2000 Orange Bowl, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

In that game, world-rated quarterback Tom Brady has four touchdowns passes for 369 yds in his last college game.

Also at 1:00 pm today, No. 12 Auburn and No. 18 Minnesota will feature in the Outback Bowl at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., live on ESPN and the ESPN App.

Meanwhile, at 5:00 pm, No. 6 Oregon and No. 8 Wisconsin will meet in the Rose Bowl and the action will come from the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

ESPN and the ESPN App will have the live coverage of this game, while there will be live streaming online on WatchESPN.com

Closing out the New Year’s Day four-game schedule is the clash between No. 5 Georgia and No. 7 Baylor.

Both teams will battle for the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

College Football Bowl Games

Wednesday, Jan 1, 2020

Outback Bowl

No. 18 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Auburn

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, FL 1:00 pm ET

ESPN and WatchESPN.com

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

14 Michigan vs. 13 Alabama

Camping World Stadium

Orlando, FL 1:00 pm ET

ABC and WatchESPN.com

Rose Bowl Game

6 Oregon vs. 8 Wisconsin

Rose Bowl Stadium

Pasadena, CA 5:00 pm ET

ESPN and WatchESPN.com

Allstate Sugar Bowl

No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 7 Baylor

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans, LA 8:45 pm ET

ESPN and WatchESPN.com

College Football Games

What College Bowl Games On Today? Allstate Sugar Bowl

No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 7 Baylor

New Orleans, LA 8:45 pm ET



Outback Bowl

No. 18 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Auburn

Raymond James Stadium

Tampa, FL 1:00 pm ET

ESPN and WatchESPN.com



Rose Bowl Game

6 Oregon vs. 8 Wisconsin

Rose Bowl Stadium

Pasadena, CA 5:00 pm ET

ESPN and WatchESPN.com



Allstate Sugar Bowl

No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 7 Baylor

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans, LA 8:45 pm ET

ESPN and WatchESPN.com How To Watch College Football Games Today? ABC, WatchABC, ESPN, ESPN App and WatchESPN.com

https://sportingalert.com/watch-college-football-games-live-free/ What To Know About The 2020 Sugar Bowl? The Sugar Bowl is an annual college football fixture that will be celebrating the 86th edition. The Allstate Sugar Bowl Fan Jam will be located at Champions Square from 3:30-7 p.m.