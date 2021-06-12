Watch Dallas Baptist vs Virginia Columbia Super Regionals

It’s another busy day of college baseball as the 2021 Super Regionals continue today with the Columbia Super Regional – Game 1 battle between Dallas Baptist (40-16) vs Virginia (33-24). This matchup will be available on ESPNU, starting at 12:00 pm ET. Live streaming is on ESPN3 and WatchESPN.
Join Reagan Ratcliff, and Brendan Smith, on the Patriot Broadcasting Network for all the live play-by-play action as the Patriots make their second Super Regional appearance against the Virginia Cavaliers.
Virginia is making its seventh appearance in the Super Regional and their first since 2015. The team booked a place into the Super Regionals by coming champions of the Columbia Regional after knocking off host Old Dominion in back-to-back games.
The Cavs closed the season strong, going 7-3 in their final ten regular season games. They compiled impressive wins over future ACC Tournament champion Duke, Liberty, and Wake Forrest before heading into the postseason.
Virginia has won four in a row after losing their opening game of the Columbia Regional to South Carolina. The Cavs then beat Jacksonville, South Carolina, and ODU twice to advance to this weekend.
Meanwhile, 10 years after DBU won the 2011 Fort Worth Regional, the Patriots clinched the 2021 Fort Worth Regional to send DBU to their second trip to the Super Regionals in school history. DBU’s win over Oregon State on June 7 came 10 years and one day after their regional title win over Oral Roberts on June 6, 2011, at Lupton Stadium.
With DBU’s trip to the postseason in 2021, DBU is making their seventh consecutive trip to the NCAA Regionals (excluding the 2020 canceled season). The Patriots are just one of six teams in the country to reach the postseason each year since 2014 joining the likes of Florida, Florida State, LSU, Oklahoma State, and Vanderbilt.