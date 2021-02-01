Watch Duke vs. Miami ACC Matchup Live On Feb. 1

How to watch live streaming coverage of tonight’s Atlantic Coast Conference matchup between Duke and Miami. The game will be played at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, and tip-off time is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET. Watch live on ESPN and stream coverage on WatchESPN.com.

Duke (7-5, 5-3) vs. Miami (6-10, 2-9) – The Blue Devils are 11 point favorites in the latest William Hill Sportsbook odds with the game’s Over-Under at 139. | WATCH | LISTEN

BOTTOM LINE: Duke looks to extend Miami’s conference losing streak to five games. Miami’s last ACC win came against the Louisville Cardinals 78-72 on Jan. 16. Duke blew out Clemson by 26 at home in its last outing.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Duke has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Matthew Hurt, DJ Steward, Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach, and Jordan Goldwire have combined to account for 77 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 86 percent of all Blue Devils points over the last five games.

MIGHTY MATTHEW: Hurt has connected on 44.4 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also made 65 percent of his free throws this season.

SUCCESS AT 75: Duke is a perfect 7-0 when scoring at least 75 points and 0-5 when scoring 73 points or fewer.

STREAK STATS: Duke has lost its last three road games, scoring 68.3 points, while allowing 74.3 per game.

RECENT GAMES: Miami has averaged only 61.4 points per game over its last five games. The Hurricanes are giving up 75 points per game over that stretch.