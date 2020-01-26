January 26, 2020
Harry Maguire - Manchester United
Watch Harry Maguire Scores First Manchester United Goal

TRANMERE, Sporting Alert — Harry Maguire has finally scored his first goal in a Manchester United shirt and it was a well-taken effort Tranmere in the FA Cup on Sunday.

Maguire struck to give Manchester United the lead with a beautiful strike from outside the edge of the box in the 10th minute of play.

He smartly broke forward and dribbled past David Perkins before releasing a shot from 20-yards, which dipped beautifully into the top corner following a deflection off Peter Clarke’s head.

It was the first goal for the England defender and club captain since his big-money move from Leceister City in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United scored three goals in six minutes to take complete control of this FA Cup tie on a patched-up field at Prenton Park.

The English Premier League side score five goals in a rampant first half.

Adding to the scoring as well were right-back Diogo Dalot, midfielder Jessie Lingard and center-back Phil Jones, who headed home his first FA Cup goal, minutes before halftime. Forward Anthony Martial added a fifth right before the break.

Manchester United Scorers: H Maguire (10),D Dalot (13),J Lingard (16),P Jones (41),A Martial (45)

