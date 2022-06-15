Watch highlights: Auburn beats Oregon State, 4-3 at Corvallis Super Regional

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Auburn successfully navigated the Oregon Trail to beat No. 3 seed Oregon State and to get back to Omaha for the College World Series 2022! Watch the video highlights of the game as the Tigers defeated the Beavers 4-3 on Monday to win the Corvallis Super Regional at Goss Stadium.

It was what No. 14 Auburn had been dreaming about entering the start of the season and indeed the 2022 NCAA Championships and the SEC team will be hoping for another good showing when they head to the College World Series for the second time in three seasons.

In the victory at the Corvallis Super Regional, the Tigers saw SEC saves leader Blake Burkhalter retired the last eight batters to held setup the victory.

“We’re thankful,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said on Auburntigers.com. “To be able to go back to Omaha so soon is a testament to a few guys like Brody Moore, Kason Howell and Carson Skipper who were on that team in 2019. They’ve done an amazing job with half of this team being new this year.”

Burkhalter struck out Oregon State’s Garret Forrester for the final out and his delighted teammates rushed out to him in front of the pitcher’s mound in celebration.

“I was mentally ready to go,” said Burkhalter, who was speaking after successfully producing his 15th save. “I talked to Huddy (Auburn pitching coach Tim Hudson) before and said, ‘How do you think I need to pitch these guys?’ He gave me some tips and I’m glad I could go out there and execute.”

The Tigers were picked to finish seventh in the SEC West in the coaches’ preseason poll, but came through those rankings to become on the eight teams that till battle for the College World Series 2022 and will play on the same side of the bracket with division rivals Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Arkansas in Omaha this weekend.

“This is awesome,” said senior Brody Moore, the MVP of Auburn’s NCAA Tournament regional. “What an experience for the Auburn Tigers to come from so many miles away and get it done. We’re not done yet. We’re just a team out there. We mesh well together, we’re best friends on and off the field, and we love this University.”