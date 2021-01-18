Watch Highlights: Magic Drops 6th Straight After Knicks 91-84 Defeat

NEW YORK — The Orlando Magic lost for the sixth straight game after they were beaten 91-84 by the New York Knicks on Monday. Orlando started the season with a 4-0 record but has been 2-8 since the impressive start. New York improved to 23-12 all-time on Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the latest victory.
Who Led New York In Scoring?
R.J. Barrett recorded a double-double with 22 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, and Julius Randle added one as well with 21 points and 17 rebounds to lead the way for New York, which led by as many as 15 points in the third quarter.
Elfrid Payton supported with 12 points and made 6 of 11 shots with four assists and two steals, while rookie guard Immanuel Quickley chipped in with 11 points off the bench for the Knicks (7-8), who picked up their second straight win.
Nikola Vucevic recorded his 10th double-double this season after he finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds for Orlando. The 30-year-old center shot 10 of 16 from the field and blocked two shots.
Watch Video Highlights Of Knicks vs. Magic
Aaron Gordon missed recording a triple-double by one assist after he added 18 points, 17 rebounds, and nine helpers, while Terrence Ross made four 3-pointers and scored 19 points for the Magic in the loss.
New York, which shot 37 percent in the opening two periods, led 47-38 at halftime and made 34.1% of its shots in the second half.
Evan Fournier missed his ninth straight game for the Magic with a back problem, but head coach Steve Clifford said the shooting guard is “making progress.”
Orlando Magic vs New York Knicks Stats
Gamebook and Box Score
ORLANDO (84)
Ennis III 2-6 0-0 5, Gordon 6-18 4-4 18, Vucevic 10-16 2-2 24, Anthony 2-12 0-0 6, Bacon 1-7 0-0 2, Clark 0-5 0-0 0, Ross 5-16 5-6 19, Birch 1-4 3-4 5, Bone 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 29-86 14-16 84.
NEW YORK (91)
Bullock 4-11 3-3 13, Randle 5-19 9-13 21, Robinson 2-5 2-6 6, Barrett 9-19 4-4 22, Payton 6-11 0-0 12, Knox II 0-4 2-2 2, Noel 0-1 0-0 0, Toppin 1/3 0-0 2, Quickley 4-10 2-2 11, Rivers 0-4 2-4 2. Totals 31-87 24-34 91.
3-Point Goals–Orlando 12-38 (Ross 4-8, Anthony 2-5, Vucevic 2-5, Gordon 2-7, Ennis III 1-4, Bacon 0-3, Clark 0-5), New York 5-27 (Randle 2-6, Bullock 2-8, Quickley 1-3, Toppin 0-2, Barrett 0-3, Knox II 0-3). Fouled Out–None. Rebounds–Orlando 51 (Gordon 17), New York 53 (Randle 17). Assists–Orlando 18 (Gordon 9), New York 15 (Barrett, Payton 4). Total Fouls–Orlando 24, New York 16. A–0 (19,812)