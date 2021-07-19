[Watch highlights] Mexico beats El Salvador 1-0 in Gold Cup

DALLAS, TX — Watch highlights of Mexico beating El Salvador 1-0 in the final Group A match at the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament on Sunday (18). The game was played in front of a spirited group of supporters at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.
The winning goal in the game came midway in the first half from Luis Alfonso Rodríguez and Mexico was able to keep that advantage until the end of the 90 minutes of play. Victory on Sunday means El Tri topped Group A with seven points after two wins and a draw with Trinidad and Tobago in the tournament’s opener.
El Salvador, meanwhile, finished second in the group with six points, following wins of Trinidad and Tobago and Guatemala in the first two games.
Watch Mexico v El Salvador Video Highlights
Mexico dominated for the most part against El Salvador on Sunday, finishing with 53% of the ball possession and lashing 15 total shots at their opponents’ goal.
After lots of huffing and puffing, Mexico finally took the lead through Rodriguez, who netted the lone goal in the 26th minute. Picking up the ball on the right-hand side of the field, Rodriguez cut inside in the El Salvador box before shooting at goal. His attempt deflected off a defender and went past the goalkeeper who was left flat-footed.
The other two teams in the group, Trinidad and Tobago and Guatemala played to a 1-1 to conclude their participation at the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament.
The 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup tournament will continue on Monday, July 19, with four more games, including the clash between Jamaica and Costa Rica to see which team will top Group C. Honduras and Qatar will also meet in the battle of the top two teams in Group D. Fox Sports 1 and Foxsport.com will provide the live television and online streaming coverage.