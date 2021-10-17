Watch highlights: No. 1 Georgia beats No. 11 Kentucky 30-13

No. 1 Georgia allowed just 243 total yards in its dominating 30-13 victory over No. 11 Kentucky in a SEC showdown on Saturday. Watch video highlights of the game as the Bulldogs continue to show that they are the best team in the country at the moment.
Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV made his fourth start for Georgia on Saturday in seven games this season, and he was again solid in leading the offense. STATS (PDF) | PHOTO GALLERY | QUOTES
On a day when the Bulldogs’ defense overpowered Kentucky’s offense, Bennett finished with 250 yards passing on 14 of 20 completed attempts with three touchdowns. Rushers James Cook, Zamie White and Kendall Milton combined for 130 yards on 22 carries in the dominating win for Georgia (7-0), which improved to seven straight victories to start the season.
And speaking of defense, Quay Walker led the way for the Bulldogs defensively with nine tackles, while Kelee Ringo, Derion Kendrick, Nakobe Dean and Dan Jackson all had seven each. The Bulldogs who made it clear that they will protect anything that comes close to their end zone, made eight stops behind the line of scrimmage, including three sacks.
The home even blocked the extra point to keep one last point off the board.
“It’s just pride,” said coach Kirby Smart. “When you’re competing at the highest levels to be the best in the country, that doesn’t change — regardless of the scoreboard or the time on the clock.”
Will Levis completed 32 of 42 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns for Kentucky (6-1).
“They’re a great defense,” Levis said. “I think we were able to do some things that we’re going to be proud of looking at the tape, but could’ve had opportunities to do a little more.”
Georgia, which outgained Kentucky 416-249, will be on a bye week next Saturday and return to action on Oct. 30, when they face Florida in Jacksonville, Fla.
Kentucky, which was off to a 6-0 for the first time since 1950, will enter an off week before heading to Starkville on Oct. 30 to take on Mississippi State.