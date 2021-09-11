Watch highlights: No. 12 Oregon stuns No. 3 Ohio State 35-28

CJ Verdell scored three touchdowns and ran for 161 yards as No. 12 Oregon stunned No. 3 Ohio State 35-28 at Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. It was the first win for Oregon against Ohio State in 10 meetings between the two schools. Boxscore

What made the win more impressive was the fact that the Ducks took down the Buckeyes on the road without star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and linebacker Justin Flowe who both missed the game due to injuries.

Quarterback Anthony Brown went 17 of 35 on completed passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns for Oregon (2-0) while he also ran for 65 yards.

Meanwhile, Ohio State’s quarterback C.J. Stroud had an impressive day in the defeat, passing for 484 yards and three TDs, but the Buckeyes (1-1) never led in the defeat.

Stroud cut the deficit in half at the 10:25 mark of the third with a 26-yard pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba but Oregon went 75 yards in seven plays to score again on a 5-yard run by Travis Dye for a 28-14 advantage.

Leading 28-21 in the fourth quarter, Brown threw a 14-yard touchdown to Moliki Matavao to go up 35-21 with 10:10 left.

Stroud, who was 35 for 54 in the air with one interception, connected with Smith-Njigba for a 15-yard score to make it 35-28 with 7:55 remaining.

Thibodeaux, who is a junior listed as the No. 1 prospect for the 2022 NFL draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., missed Saturday’s game with a left ankle sprain.

Flowe, a freshman, had 14 tackles and a forced fumble in last week’s victory.