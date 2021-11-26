[Watch Highlights] No. 4 Baylor beats Michigan State to win Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — James Akinjo scored a team-high 15 points and paced four double-figure scorers for Baylor and the No. 4 Bears dominated the second half to secure a comfortable 75-58 win over Michigan State in Friday’s championship game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. Box Score | Videos
Akinjo, who shot just 5-of-14 from the field, also added five assists – four coming in the second half – to lead Baylor to their 31st-consecutive non-conference win and fourth title in their last five tournaments.
Watch Baylor vs Michigan State Battle 4 Atlantis Highlights
Freshman Kendall Brown got 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting, Adam Flagler ended with 11 points, while Tchamwa Tchatchoua ended with 10 points on 4-of-5 off the bench for the Bears (0-7) who also got eight points apiece from Matthew Mayer and freshman Jeremy Sochan in a balanced scoring day.
Gabe Brown scored 13 points to lead the way for Michigan State, with Jaden Akins adding 12 points in the defeat for the Spartans (5-2) who shot 45.7% from the field compared to Baylor’s 49.2%.
Before Friday’s title-winning performance, Baylor picked up wins over Loyola Chicago and No. 22 UConn to advance to the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis championship game.
Michigan State beat Loyola Chicago 63-61 in Wednesday’s first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis and then pull away late to beat No. 22 UConn 64-60 in Thursday’s semifinals to secure its spot in the final.
After playing four games in seven days, the Baylor Bears will take a week break before hosting Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 4 p.m. next Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Ferrell Center.
The Michigan State Spartans will next host Louisville in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday.
No Responses Yet