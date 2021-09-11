Watch highlights Ronaldo scored twice, Manchester United 4, Newcastle 1

Watch the extended video highlights of Manchester United’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at Old Trafford as Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his return to the club and the Premier League on Saturday.

Ronaldo scored on either side of 45 minutes to help Manchester United picked the three points and raced to the top of the Premier League standings and the Portuguese international revealed that he was “super nervous” before scoring his double on his much-hyped return.

“I didn’t expect to score two goals,” Ronaldo said. “I expected one but not two. It was an unbelievable moment.”

Ronaldo, who signed as a teenager for the Sir Alex Ferguson managed club, scored an impressive 118 goals from 292 appearances for Manchester United between 2003 and 2009 before he left for Real Madrid for £80m.

The build to his second debut was absolutely hyped.

“It is unbelievable. When I started the game I was so nervous, I swear,” he admitted. “I did not expect that they would sing my name all game. The reception is incredible but I am here to win games and help the team.

“It was an unbelievable moment. I was super nervous and was thinking last night that I wanted to play good and show I was still capable of helping the team. This club is unbelievable and I am so proud. I am going to give everything to make them proud of me.

“Everyone knows the football in England is different than in any part of the world and to be honest it is the most special one. I arrived here at 18 and they treated me unbelievably and that is why I am back.”

The 36-year-old resigned for Manchester United in the summer transfer window 12 years after leaving for a then world-record fee for Real Madrid and Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the star forward has allowed fans to “dream” again.

Goals:

MANU — Cristiano Ronaldo — 47th+ min.

NEW — Javier Manquillo (Allan Saint-Maximin) — 56th min.

MANU — Cristiano Ronaldo (Luke Shaw) — 62nd min.

MANU — Bruno Fernandes (Paul Pogba) — 80th min.

MANU — Jesse Lingard (Paul Pogba) — 92nd min.