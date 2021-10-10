Watch highlights: Texas A&M stuns No. 1 Alabama 41-38

Texas A&M secured one of its most highlighted wins in recent years after stunning No. 1 Alabama 41-38 in a Southeastern Conference (SEC) fixture here in College Station, TX, on Saturday. Watch the YouTube extended video highlights right now. Box Score
The Aggies (4-2, 1-2 SEC) jumped on defending champions early to build a sizable, but needed a late field goal as time expired in the end to pick up the thrilling upset victory and handed Alabama its first loss since 2019.
“Our team beat a really good football team … and that’s what’s important to me,” Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said.
The Aggies led 24-10 late the second quarter, but Alabama managed to chip away at the lead before eventually forging ahead 38-31 with 5:00 remaining when Jameson Williams scored on a 7 yard pass from Bryce Young and the two connected again to complete the two-point conversion.
However, Texas A&M knotted the contest at 38 when Zach Calzada connected with Ainias Smith for a 25-yard touchdown with three minutes left. Seth Small made a 28-yard field goal as time expired and Texas A&M finally snapped the Crimson Tide’s winning streak at 19 games.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Fisher said. “We made plays at critical times.”
The victory was the perfect gift for Fisher, who celebrated his 56th birthday.
“I didn’t know what to get him, so we thought as a team that we should get a win for him,” Small said after his winning kick.
The defeat was the first for Alabama since falling 48-45 to Auburn on Nov. 30, 2019.
“Everyone needs to remember how they feel and not forget it,” Bama coach Nick Saban said.
This defeat will certainly see Alabama slipping a few spots in the next rankings, with Georgia expected to move up into the No. 1 slot. For Texas A&M, meanwhile, this win over the defending champs should be enough to get the Aggies back in the Top 25.