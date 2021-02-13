Watch Leicester City vs Liverpool Live Now!

You can watch the live English Premier League battle between Leicester City vs Liverpool on NBCSN, fuboTV, and NBCSports.com in the USA. A smart device, such as Amazon Five TV, Firestick, Roku, and even a smartphone are options fans can use to stream live coverage.

Vardy starts today for Leicester City

Liverpool hands debut to Kabak

Leicester City vs Liverpool Starts Live at 7:30 am ET

Leicester have lost their last three home Premier League games against Liverpool, their worst ever losing run in the league against the Reds.

Liverpool have won 12 of their last 17 Premier League matches against Leicester (D3 L2), winning six of their last seven against the Foxes.

Champions Liverpool make two changes for today’s game with Leicester City, as January signing Ozan Kabak makes his debut for the Reds at the King Power Stadium.

Kabak, who joins Jurgen Klopp’s side to help strengthen a depleted defense, will play alongside captain Jordan Henderson in the heart of the backline for Liverpool, who are with several key defenders and will have to play without Fabiano, who was injured again in the defeat to Manchester City last time out.

Klopp has also made an adjustment in his midfield with the experienced James Milner replacing Thiago Alcantara, who is on the bench.

Meanwhile, for Leicester City, Daniel Amartey is introduced into the defense in place of James Justin, who suffered an ACL injury in the FA Cup midweek and will more than likely be out for the rest of the season.

Brendan Rodgers has called upon Daniel Amartey to replace the stricken James Justin, who is set to miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Jamie Vardy, Marc Albrighton, and Wilfred Ndidi all start today, while Hamza Choudhury drops to the bench along with Ayoze Perez and Kelechi Iheanacho.

Leicester City: Schmeichel, Amartey, Evans, Soyuncu, Ricardo, Ndidi, Tielemans, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes, Vardy. Subs: Ward, Daley-Campbell, Fuchs, Thomas, Choudhury, Mendy, Ünder, Pérez, Iheanacho.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Henderson, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Milner, Mane, Salah, Firmino. Subs: Adrian, Thiago, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Tsimikas, Shaqiri, R. Williams, Phillips, Clarkson, N. Williams.

