Watch, Listen LA Clippers At NY Knick Live Now!

The Los Angeles Clippers and the New York Knicks will face-off on Sunday in an early NBA fixture that tips off at 1:00 p.m. EST. The Clippers are -9.5 point favorites at the William Hill Sportsbook odds with the game’s Over-Under at 209.5.

LA Clippers Look To Build On Streak

Los Angeles, which continues its six-game road trip, heads to Madison Square Garden on a two-game winning streak, having defeated the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic in back-to-back fixtures since losing to the Atlanta Hawks on Jan. 26.

Meanwhile, New York comes into this game on the back of a 102-81 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, which snapped a three-game losing streak for the Knicks.

The LA Clippers are sitting second in the Pacific Standings behind the Lakers, while New York is sitting fourth in the Atlantic Standings.

Los Angeles (15-5) is 7-3 on the road this season and has won three of the last four away from home. The Knicks (9-11) meanwhile, is 4-4 at Madison Square Garden and will be happy to stay at home after going 1-3 in their most recent four-game road trip.

Kawhi, George Lead Clippers

Kawhi Leonard, who scored 24 points in Friday’s 116-90 win against the Magic, is averaging 25.8 points, 5.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds across 28.04 minutes per game for the Clippers. Paul George had 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists against Orlando and he is averaging 24. points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per contest this season.

For New York, Julius Randle is putting out a double-double per game this campaign with 22.2 points, 11.1 rebounds to go with 6.0 assists across an average of 20.32 minutes. RJ Barrett, who is also expected to contribute heavily on Sunday, is averaging 19 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for New York.

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without starting point guard Patrick Beverley, who will miss a fourth straight game because of right knee soreness.

With Beverley out again, the likes of Reggie Jackson and Lou Williams should continue to see increasing runs in minutes for the Clippers.

