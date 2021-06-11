[Watch live] Arkansas v NC State Super Regional Game 1

No. 1 Arkansas (49-11) will take on No. 16 NC State (33-17) its 2021 Fayetteville Super Regional series in Game 1 on Friday evening and you can watch the television coverage on ESPNU and live streaming coverage on WatchESPN on Friday (11).
First pitch for this encounter is slated for 6:00 pm ET and in addition to live television and streaming coverage, you can also follow live Gamecast coverage via ESPN. Tune In: Friday night’s contest will also be available through the ESPN app. Mike Morgan (play-by-play) and Todd Walker (analyst) are on the call.
NCAA Fayetteville Regional Schedule
Friday, June 11
Game 1 – NC State vs. Arkansas – 5 pm – ESPNU – Listen – Live Stats
Saturday, June 12
Game 2 – NC State vs. Arkansas – 2 pm – ESPN2 – Listen – Live Stats
Sunday, June 13 (if necessary)
Game 3 – NC State vs. Arkansas – 5 pm – ESPN2 or ESPNU – Listen – Live Stats
The Razorbacks, who are the top seed throughout the entire NCAA tournament, enter this best-of-three game series against the Wolfpack as the favorites to advance to the 2021 College World Series, but the SEC champions are fully aware of the challenge that lies ahead.
NC State advanced to the Super Regionals are winning the Ruston Regional tournament with a perfect 3-0 run last week, while Arkansas captured the Fayetteville Regional tournament after seeing off Nebraska in an elimination game.
SERIES MEETING
Arkansas and NC State will be meeting for the first time in history this on Friday. The Wolfpack head to Fayetteville with hoping to stay perfect in the 2021 NCAA tournament and enter the clash with the Razorbacks with a 17-3 record in road games and have a 20-5 overall in all contests away from home this season.
All three ballgames this can also be heard on the Razorback Sports Network from Learfield/IMG, including locally in Fayetteville on 92.1 FM, with Phil Elson and Bubba Carpenter on the call all weekend long.
Radio Affiliates
Conway – KASR-FM 92.7
El Dorado – KELD-AM 107.1 (FM Translator)
Fayetteville – KQSM-FM 92.1
Forrest City – KXJK-AM 950
Forrest City – KXJK-FM 106.5
Fort Smith – KERX-FM 95.3
Little Rock – KABZ-FM 103.7
Marshall – KBCN-FM 104.3
Mena – KTTG-FM 96.3
Rogers – KURM-AM 790
Rogers – KURM-FM 100.3
Stuttgart – KWAK-FM 105.5
Texarkana, TX – KKTK-AM 1400