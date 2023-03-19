Watch LIVE! – Arsenal vs Crystal Palace; Lineups, team news and game time

LONDON (March 19) — Arsenal will look to bounce back from their midweek Europa League defeat when they host Crystal Palace in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, March 19th. Live coverage of this game is at 10:00 a.m. ET and broadcasting on USA Network and streaming live on NBCsports.com.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has made six changes to the team that lost on penalties to Sporting, including the return of Rob Holding, who replaces William Saliba in defence.

Ben White also comes into the side to replace the injured Takehiro Tomiyasu at right-back, while Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey are restored to the midfield. Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli start up front, with Gabriel Jesus returning to the bench.

Meanwhile, Paddy McCarthy, who takes charge of the visitors after the sacking of Patrick Vieira earlier this week, has made two changes to his Crystal Palace side, with Joel Ward starting at right-back and Luka Milivojevic replacing Sambi Lokonga in midfield.

Ninteen-year-old goalkeeper Joe Whitworth makes his second senior career appearance in five days, and will be protected by a backline of Ward, Marc Guéhi, and Tyrick Mitchell. Odsonne Edouard leads the line up front, supported by Michael Olise and Wilfried Zaha.

Joachim Andersen was initially in the starting team, but he was injured in the warm-up and had to be replaced in the XI by James Tomkins. Jairo Riedewald takes Tomkins’ place on the bench.

Arsenal will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run in the Premier League, having won six of their eight games so far this season. The Gunners can also go eight points clear of Manchester City in the table standings with a victory today.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have had a mixed start to the season, winning three, drawing two and losing three of their eight games.

However, they will be hoping to cause an upset against the league leaders, who have been impressive in recent weeks.

Both teams will be looking to secure all three points in what promises to be an exciting encounter at the Emirates Stadium. Kick-off is at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Arsenal: Ramsdale (GK), White, Gabriel, Holding, Zinchenko, Xhaka, Ødegaard, Partey, Saka, Trossard, Martinelli. Subs: Turner (GK), Tierney, Jorginho, Fabio Vieira, Nelson, Walters, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Jesus

Palace: Whitworth (GK), Ward, Guéhi, Tomkins, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Doucouré, Schlupp, Olise, Zaha, Edouard. Subs: Goodman (GK), Riedewald, Richards, Clyne, Hughes, Ahamada, Eze, Ayew, Mateta

PHOTO: Crystal Palace FC