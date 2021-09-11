WATCH Live: Crystal Palace v. Tottenham

The starting line-ups and live television and radio streams, as well as how to follow live results updates and text commentary of today’s English Premier League game between Tottenham and Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Watch here, on NBCSN or on the NBC Sports app.

As expected, on-form striker Heung-Min Son is not involved today for Tottenham as manager Nuno Espirito Santo makes three changes to his team that picked up a narrow 1-0 triumph over Watford last time out.

How To Watch Live Stream

The manager is also without Davinson Sanchez, Giovani Lo Celso, and Cristian Romero who are all unavailable as they are still outside of the UK having defied Premier League rules to represent their countries in World Cup qualifiers in South America during the recent international break.

There’s a debut for new signing Emerson Royal, while Harry Winks and Lucas Moura also come into the starting team for today. The players who made way are Sanchez and Steven Bergwijn are the other players to drop out.

Meanwhile, manager Patrick Vieira has named an unchanged starting line-up for Crystal Palace from the side that played to a 2-2 draw with West Ham before the international break.

This means that he has decided to start with new summer arrivals Odsonne Edouard, Will Hughes, and Michael Olise on the bench, but I am sure that we will see at least two of those players coming on during the contest.

Tottenham Team: Lloris, Reguilon, Dier, Tanganga, Royal, Hojbjerg, Winks, Skipp, Alli, Moura, Kane. Subs: Gollini, Doherty, Gil, Rodon, Ndombele, Davies, Scarlett, Omole, Markanday.

Crystal Palace Team: Guaita, Ward, Guehi, Anderson, Mitchell, Kouyate, McArthur, Gallagher, Ayew, Zaha, Benteke. Subs: Butland, Milivojevic, Tomkins, Olise, Hughes, Clyne, Edouard, Kelly, Riedewald.