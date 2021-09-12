WATCH LIVE: Leeds United vs. Liverpool

LEEDS — The starting line-ups and ways to watch and stream the Premier League game between Liverpool and Leeds United at Elland Road here today (12). LIVE stream is on NBC Sports Network and also on NBCsports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Leeds United have made just one change from the starting team that played to a 1-1 draw at Burnley before the international break. The line-up today sees Junior Firpo coming in at left-back to replace Pascal Struijk, who drops down to the bench.

Meanwhile, new recruit Daniel James who joined the club prior to the transfer window closing from Manchester United is named on the players on the substitutes bench along with Mateusz Klich.

READ ALSO: Watch highlights Ronaldo scored twice, Manchester United 4, Newcastle 1

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, in the meantime, makes two adjustments to the side that drew 1-1 with Chelsea before the international break.

Klopp has decided to recall striker Diogo Jota and midfielder Thiago in his starting team and the pair replaced captain Jordan Henderson and Roberto Firmino.

LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS

Team to play Leeds: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Van Dijk, Matip, Fabinho, Thiago, Elliott, Mane, Jota, Salah. Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Gomez, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Tsimikas.10:30

LEEDS TEAM NEWS

Team to play Liverpool: Meslier, Ayling, Firpo, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas, Phillips, Harrison, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Bamford. Subs: Klaesson, Roberts, James, Struijk, Cresswell, Summerville, Klich, McCarron, Shackleton.