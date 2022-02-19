Watch Live: No. 7 Baylor vs TCU BIG 12 clash; game time, schedule, TV channels

No. 7 Baylor will seek to bounce back from the upsetting defeat the last time out when the Bears host TCU in a college basketball Big 12 matchup in Waco, Texas on Saturday. Baylor suffered a 10-point 83-73 defeat to Texas Tech three days ago and the defending national champions aim to return to winning ways when they return home.

TCU Horned Frogs (16-7, 5-6 Big 12) at Baylor Bears (21-5, 9-4 Big 12) – Waco, Texas; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Baylor hosts TCU trying to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

Watch live streaming coverage on WatchESPN.com and ESPN App. ESPN 2 will provide the live television coverage at noon.

How to watch Baylor vs. TCU live

NR/RV TCU (16-7, 5-6) vs. #7/8 BAYLOR (21-5, 9-4)

Feb. 19, 2022 • 11:00 a.m. CT

Waco, Texas • Ferrell Center (10,248)

LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

WATCH: ESPN

Talent: Chuckie Kempf (pxp), Tim Welsh (analyst)

LISTEN: Learfield / 1660 AM & 92.3 FM in Central Texas

Talent: John Morris (PBP), Pat Nunley (Analyst)

SIRIUS XM: Sirius 83, XM, 83, Internet 83

The Bears are 12-2 in home games. Baylor averages 16.4 assists per game to lead the Big 12, paced by James Akinjo with 5.7.

The Horned Frogs are 5-6 in conference games. TCU ranks ninth in the Big 12 shooting 29.8% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Big 12 play. The Bears won the last matchup 76-64 on Jan. 8. Adam Flagler scored 22 points to help lead the Bears to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Akinjo is averaging 13.3 points, 5.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Bears. Flagler is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Baylor.

Mike Miles is averaging 14.8 points and four assists for the Horned Frogs. Francisco Farabello is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 33.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 5-5, averaging 63.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.