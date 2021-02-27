Watch LIVE! Super50 Cup Final Guyana Jaguars vs Trinidad & Tobago Red Force

Watch and listen to live streaming coverage of the Regional CG Insurance Super50 Cup final between the Guyana Jaguars and the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force for the Sir Clive Lloyd trophy on Saturday.

The Guyana Jaguars won the toss and selected to field first in the final.

HOW THEY MADE THE FINAL

Trinidad & Tobago Red Force secured a place in the final with a comfortable six-wicket win over the Jamaica Scorpions in the second semi-final. The win made it six wins in a row for Trinidad and Tobago which will be confident about finishing the tournament undefeated.

Guyana Jaguars vs Windward Islands Volcanoes Regional Super50 Cup Semis #2

Against Jamaica, Ravi Rampaul led the way with the ball while opener Lendl Simmons and wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran led with the bat.

Meanwhile, the Guyanese cruised into the final after beating the Windward Volcanoes by 95 in the second semi-final at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Trinidad and Tobago will start as the favorite, but Jaguars captain Leon Johnson remains hopeful of an upset.

“We have done well so far in this tournament with just one hiccup versus Trinidad. Coming into the tournament we had a lot of preparation back home and have a lot of seasoned campaigners and guys who are in a good place mentally,” said Johnson after the win against comfortable win over the Windward Volcanoes.

“With Covid around, they didn’t have any (Mashramani) celebrations at home, so hopefully we can come out and win on Saturday and give the people back home something to celebrate.”

Leading wicket-taker Gudakesh Motie and top batsman Shimron Hetmyer, as well as all-rounder Raymon Reifer are among the highlighted players to look out for Guyana.

WATCH ON TV:

Caribbean – ESPN Caribbean

USA – ESPN +

UK – BT Sport

NZ – Sky NZ

India – Fancode

WATCH ON YOUTUBE. Click HERE

LISTEN ON YOUTUBE. Click HERE

Radio Commentary available worldwide

