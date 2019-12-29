Watch Mecole Hardman Returns 104-yard Kick For TD – Chiefs v Chargers

KANSAS, Sporting Alert – Guided by some impressive and clever shielding, Mecole Hardman stunning returned a kick 104-yard for a touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 Sunday.

The rookie who featured for Georgia last year, helped the Kansas City regained the lead at 17-14 with 12:58 left to play in the third quarter.

His run came on the kick-off immediately after the Chargers had scored on their possession.

According to ESPN’s Stats and Information, Hardman’s long-range kick return touchdown is the third-longest kickoff return in Chiefs history.

His effort in the final week of regular season fixture trails Knile Davis’ 108-yard run in 2013 and the 106-yarder by Noland Smith in 1967.

The Kansas City Chiefs lead the Chargers 24-14 heading into the fourth quarter.

They are hoping to pick up a win here and wait to see if the New England Patriots lose at home against the Miami Dolphins so they can secure the No. 2 seed and a bye in the AFC conference.

