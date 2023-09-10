Watch: Miami Dolphins edge out Los Angeles Chargers in high-scoring affair, 36-34

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (Sept. 10) — Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill put on a show as the Miami Dolphins narrowly defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 36-34 on Sunday. Tagovailoa threw for an astounding 466 yards and three touchdowns, while Hill racked up 215 receiving yards and two scores.
How did the Miami Dolphins beat the Los Angeles Chargers?
The game was decided in the final minutes, with Hill catching a 4-yard pass for the game-winning touchdown.
Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill: A Formidable Pair
Tua Tagovailoa’s 466 passing yards rank as the fourth most in an NFL opener. The quarterback completed 28 of 45 passes, including a crucial 1-yard touchdown to River Cracraft late in the second quarter.
Tyreek Hill’s performance was equally impressive, with his 215 receiving yards marking the third-best total in Week 1 history. Hill also had a 35-yard touchdown in the third quarter that gave the Dolphins a temporary lead.
Chargers’ Ground Game Shines Despite Loss
Austin Ekeler and Joshua Kelley spearheaded a strong rushing attack for the Chargers, accumulating 117 and 91 yards, respectively.
Despite the loss, the Chargers’ focus on the running game seems to be paying off, as they amassed 234 rushing yards in total. Ekeler’s 55-yard carry in the second quarter set up a touchdown pass from Justin Herbert, who finished the game with 228 passing yards.
Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers Last-Minute Drama
The Chargers had a chance to turn the tide with 1:45 left on the clock but failed to capitalize. Herbert was penalized for intentional grounding and was sacked twice, effectively ending the game.
This marks the Chargers’ first loss in an opener since 2018.
