Stream NBA All-Star Celebrity, NBA Rising Stars Game Live Online – Feb. 14

CHICAGO, Sporting Alert – Follow the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and the NBA Rising Stars battles on Friday night, as the 2020 NBA All Stars weekend gets underway.

Earlier, the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 finalists were announced with the late Kobe Bryant, as well as Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett listed among the eight nominees.

At 7:00 pm ET, rapper and recording artist and Oscar winner Common will captain Team Wilbon which goes up against three-time Grammy Award winner and Chicago native Chance The Rapper’s team.

This team is coached by Popular ESPN commentators Stephen A. Smith in the 2020 All-Star Celebrity Game presented by Ruffles.

Live coverage of this game, which takes place inside the Wintrust Arena, will be on ESPN, while viewers can also watch live streaming action on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

Meanwhile, the Rising Stars contest will take place at the United Center and will air live at 9 p.m. ET on TNT and broadcast live on ESPN Radio in the United States.

A press release revealed that Mark Jones will return as the play-by-play commentator this year with analyst and WNBA superstar Chiney Ogwumike and commentator Peter Rosenberg. The broadcasting team is completed by Reporter and Chicago native Cassidy Hubbarth.

The Complete Team

Team Wilbon (Home)

Captain: Common (rapper, recording artist)

Bad Bunny (recording artist)

Hannibal Buress (actor, comedian)

Kane Brown (4x AMA award winning artist)

Jon Batiste (musician, bandleader of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)

Alex Moffat (actor and comedian, “Saturday Night Live”)

Chef José Andrés (Chef & Humanitarian)

Famous Los (comedian, social media influencer)

Jidenna (recording artist)

Chelsea Gray (WNBA)

Quentin Richardson (NBA Legend)

Team Stephen A. (Away)

Captain: Chance The Rapper (rapper, recording artist)

Quavo (rapper, recording artist)

Taylor Bennett (rapper, recording artist)

LaRoyce Hawkins (actor, “Chicago PD”)

Anthony “Spice” Adams (AKA Cream E. Biggums, actor, comedian, former NFL defensive tackle)

Marc Lasry (co-owner, Milwaukee Bucks)

Ronnie 2K (marketing director at 2K Sports)

Katelyn Ohashi (gymnast)

Lil Rel Howery (actor, comedian)

A’ja Wilson (WNBA)

Darius Miles (NBA Legend)

2020 NBA Rising Stars

U.S. Roster

Miles Bridges (Charlotte), Wendell Carter Jr. (Chicago, injured will not play), Devonte’ Graham (Charlotte), Tyler Herro (Miami, injured will not play), Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis), Ja Morant (Memphis), Kendrick Nunn (Miami), Eric Paschall (Golden State), Collin Sexton (Cleveland), PJ Washington (Charlotte), Zion Williamson (New Orleans), Trae Young (Atlanta)

World Roster

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans), Deandre Ayton (Phoenix, injured will not play), RJ Barrett (New York), Brandon Clarke (Memphis), Luka Doncic (Dallas), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City), Rui Hachimura (Washington), Nicolo Melli (New Orlenas), Svi Mykhailiuk (Detroit), Josh Okogie (Minnesota), Moritz Wagner (Washington)