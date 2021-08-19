Watch New England Patriots v Philadelphia Eagles preseason game

There are several different ways to watch and listen to this week’s New England Patriots 2021-2022 NFL preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

TELEVISION

This week’s game will be broadcast by the Patriots Preseason Television Network and can be seen in every New England state, as well as Alaska and Hawaii. The preseason network’s flagship station is WBZ-TV CBS in Boston.

Bob Socci provides the play-by-play and is joined by former Patriots quarterback Scott Zolak in the broadcast booth. Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich will provide sideline analysis along with WBZ’s Steve Burton. The game will also be broadcast nationally on the NFL Network.

PATRIOTS PRESEASON NETWORK

Massachusetts

Boston, Mass. WBZ-TV Ch. 4

Springfield, Mass. WWLP-TV Ch. 22

Connecticut

Hartford, Conn. WCTX/WTNH-TV Ch. 8

Maine

Portland, Maine WMTW-TV Ch. 8

Bangor, Maine WVII-TV Ch. 7

New Hampshire

Manchester, N.H. WMUR-TV Ch. 9

Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13

Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2

Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8

Rhode Island

Providence, R.I. WPRI-TV Ch. 12

Vermont

Burlington, Vt. WCAX-TV Ch. 3

Alaska

Anchorage, Alaska KYUR-TV Ch. 13

Fairbanks, Alaska KATN-TV Ch. 2

Juneau, Alaska KJUD-TV Ch. 8

Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii KFVE-TV Ch. 5

MOBILE

Watch Patriots games live for free in the official Patriots app (iOS & Android) and on Patriots.com safari mobile web. Prime-time and nationally televised games are free and available to anyone located in the United States. Local market games are restricted. Please check local TV listings for availability.

This week’s preseason game will also stream live with special German and Spanish language broadcasts exclusively available to those in Germany and Mexico.

*Geographic and device restrictions apply. Local & prime-time games only. Data charges may apply.

LOCAL RADIO

98.5 The Sports Hub is the flagship station for the Patriots Radio Network. A complete listing of the network’s 35 stations can be found here. The television broadcast will be simulcast of the game on the radio during the preseason.

SATELLITE RADIO

SIRIUSXM: 380 (NE), 88 (PHI)

NFL GAME PASS

IT’S GAME TIME. Get full game replays, condensed games and coaches film. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Get Game Pass now!

G﻿ame Pass International: Catch games live and on-demand all season long with NFL Game Pass. Start your free trial today!

International Fans, click here

For more ways to watch and stream the game, click here: Ways to Watch Guide