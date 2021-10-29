Watch No. 1 Georgia vs Florida video preview; TV Channels, live scores

Watch the video preview ahead of Saturday’s SEC college football showdown between No. 1 Georgia and Florida in Jacksonville, FL. Game time from the TIAA Bank Field will be at 3:30 pm ET with CBS providing the live television broadcast.
Georgia (7-0, 5-0 SEC) has been in top form so far this season and the Bulldogs will start with an 80.2% chance to beat Florida, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index.
After a week of being inactive last weekend, both teams were itching to go with the Gators (4-3, 2-3) hoping to bounce back from the 49-42 defeat to LSU on October 16.
The last time Georgia was in action was also October 16th and the Bulldogs smashed the previously undefeated Kentucky 30-13 for their fifth straight victory to start the season.
UGA will start as that -14.0 favorite on Saturday.
“We all know what’s at stake,” Florida defensive end Zach Carter said. “Right now, we’re playing to finish strong and end the year on a good note.
“Getting this win would mean a lot, especially knocking off the No. 1 team. I wouldn’t necessarily say ruining their season because I’m sure if we beat them, they still might end up in the playoff somehow. But just getting that win, it would mean a lot, for real.”