Watch No. 1 Texas vs Kansas State volleyball matchup tonight

AUSTIN, Texas —— The no. 1 ranked Texas women’s volleyball squad will put its undefeated season record on the line tonight against Kansas State in another Big 12 conference matchup at Gregory Gym here in Austin. The start time for this game is 8:00 pm ET and you can watch live streaming coverage on on ESPN+ and WatchESPN.COM and the Longhorn Network. Live results and LIVE STATS will also be available.

Texas (12-0, 4-0 Big 12) enters this game tonight against Kansas State (11-6, 2-2 Big 12) with a 100-percent record this season after 12 games –including seven home wins at Gregory Gym. The Longhorns have already knocked off three ranked teams this season, including a pair of wins against then-No. 7 Ohio State, which has since improved to No. 6 in the latest rankings. Watch – Longhorn Network | Listen

Texas leads the all-time series with Kansas State, 48-8, and also holds a 27-3 advantage all-time in Austin. I am expecting the Longhorns to continue their impressive record against the Wildcats and improve to 13-straight to start the season.

When these two teams met last season, Texas swept a pair of matches over Kansas State at Gregory Gym, while the home side was able to put up .358 hits across the two matches and held K-State to a .128 hitting percentage.

Senior Logan Eggleston heads into this match on the verge of becoming the Longhorns’ all-time leader in career aces. The Brentwood, Tennessee native and VolleyballMag.com National Player of the Year in 2021, currently comes in with 184 service aces. Eggleston is set to pass Mira Topic (2001-04) who had 185 service aces in her Texas career.

Eggleston is also a favorite to break the conference record in aces. She is chasing the Big 12 record of 205 career aces, currently held by Baylor’s Taylor Barnes (2006-09).

Meanwhile, K-State picked up its first Big 12conference road win at West Virginia last Wednesday, after sweeping the Mountaineers 3-0. Let’s see if they can spring a surprise in tonight’s match!

Photo by Angela Wang | Texas Athletics

K-STATE (11-6, 2-2 BIG 12) at TEXAS (12-0, 4-0 BIG 12)

Wednesday, Oct. 12 // 7 p.m. CT // Gregory Gymnasium // Austin, Texas

Watch: Longhorn Network on ESPN+ // ESPN app

Radio: News Radio KMAN (93.3 FM) // Rob Voelker

Listen: K-StateSports.com/watch // 1350KMAN.com

Live Stats