COLUMBUS, Ohio (Sporting Alert) —— No. 2 Ohio State returns to Ohio Stadium this weekend to take the Indiana Hoosiers in a Big Ten game on Saturday, November 12, and fans can watch the live broadcast on the FOX Network and listen to live radio audio coverage on 97.1 The Fan, starting at Noon ET.

Today’s fixture is the penultimate game of this Ohio Stadium 100 anniversary season and the game will be Ohio State’s annual Military Appreciation Game. Watch: TV: FOX | Radio: RADIO: 97.1 FM.

How to live stream the game: Sling | DirecTV Stream – Fans can also watch games by signing up for a free trial of fuboTV

The Buckeyes ((9-0, 6-0 Big Ten)) are the second-ranked team in both the AP Top 25 and the College Football Playoffs Rankings and they will at least look to maintain that position at the end of this weekend by securing their 10th successive win of the season. Ryan Day’s team is also undefeated in league play with a 6-0 Big Ten Conference record on the season.

Star running back TreVeyon Henderson will again be unavailable for the Buckeyes as he continues to deal with a nagging foot injury.

Indiana (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) comes into this game on a poor run of form, having lost six straight, including last week’s 45-14 defeat against No. 16 Penn State for a fifth negative result in Big Ten Conference play.

Ohio State enters this game as a 40 favorite and although I don’t expect the Buckeyes to have such a massive winning margin here today, the home side which has won 26 consecutive games over Indiana should get across the line comfortably today. The Over/Under today is 61.5 points.

This game will be the 95th all-time meeting between these two teams in the series that began in 1901. Ohio State holds a healthy 76-12-5 advantage in the head-to-head encounter.

Indiana’s last wins over Ohio State were back-to-back in 1987 (31-10) and 1988 (41-7). The teams played to a 27-all tie in 1990.