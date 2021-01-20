Watch Now! – Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics will battle in a featured Eastern Conference matchup at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday night. The Sixers start as 5-point favorites in the latest William Hill Sportsbook odds. The Over-Under for total points is 221.5.

Live coverage of this game is on ESPN, with WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App will provide the live streaming for fans looking for another option to watch the game. Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM ET.

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum is out again for this game against the 76ers after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, but Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports that he now has a 50-50 chance of playing Friday against the same opponents on Friday.

Tatum hasn’t played since Jan. 8.

Seth Curry, meanwhile, has been ruled out for Philadelphia because he needs more time to work on improving his playing fitness, John Clark of NBCS Philadelphia reports. Curry has been sidelined for the previous six games after he returned a positive COVID-19 test, but although he has been taken off the injury report, the guard still some time to work on his conditions.

Celtics (8-4) enter this game on the back of a 105-75 defeat to the New York Knicks on Jan. 17, but won four straight prior to that loss. Philadelphia (9-5) is 7-1 at home this season and has won its last two games a Wells Fargo Center.