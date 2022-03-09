Watch Real Madrid vs PSG Champions League 3-2 video highlights

Watch the extended highlights of the Champions League round of 16 tie as Real Madrid stunned French giants Paris Saint-Germain to advance to the next round of the tournament.

French striker Karim Benzema scored a brilliant second-half hat-trick to help the Spanish side complete a thrilling comeback victory on Wednesday and reach the Champions League quarter-finals. After the win, Benzema said Real Madrid showed they are still “alive” – kicking back comments after the first leg that they were done and dusted.

Real Madrid, which entered the game down 1-0 from the first leg, found themselves trailing 2-0 on aggregate when Kylian Mbappe put PSG in front at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Benzema, who rightfully received the game ball after the match, scored a stunning second-half hat-trick, including two goals in two minutes, to send his team through.

“Every game is a final now for us in the Champions League and La Liga but today we showed that Real Madrid is alive,” Benzema said afterward.

“We know PSG like to have the ball. We started well, we tried to score and in the second half we won the match with our mental strength,” Benzema added.

At 34 years old, Benzema is the oldest player to score a hat-trick in Champions League history.

“We won a very difficult game, which got a lot more complicated after Mbappe’s goal,” said Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, a man who knows what it takes to win the Champions League, following his success with AC Milan in the past.

“We suffered a lot. Then we pushed higher which was what we wanted to do.

“We scored the first goal and from there everything changed. The fans pushed us and we believed more, more and more. It was a spectacular night.”

It is definitely a big disappointment for the PSG fans to see the big three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe exiting to the Champions League so early in the tournament.