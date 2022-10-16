Watch – Salah’s magical strike leads Liverpool to 1-0 win over Manchester City

LIVERPOOL, England — Mohamed Salah scored a magical second-half goal to seal a 1-0 victory for Liverpool over champions Manchester City in a pulsating encounter here at Anfield on Sunday’s (16) late Premier League kick-off. In the same match, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was also sent to the stands late.

Notably, inform Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was kept off the scoresheet today.

Liverpool’s winner was setup by Alisson’s long goalkick which found Salah, who produced a brilliant piece of control to take down the pass and pivot away from Joao Cancelo before beating the advancing Ederson with a tricky finish in the 76th minute.

Klopp was shown a red card after tempers frayed in the closing stages of the game when the Liverpool manager was dismissed after reacting furiously when his team was denied a free-kick for a noticeable foul by Bernardo Silva on Salah.

Salah, who netted a hat-trick in the Champions League 7-1 hammering of Rangers in midweek, was snapping a five-game Premier League scoreless streak with his winner today.

Manchester City had the ball in the goal first, though, in the 53rd minute, but Phil Foden saw his goal overturned by VAR after Erling Haaland was deemed to have fouled Fabinho in the build-up.

That incident left City boss Pep Guardiola irated.