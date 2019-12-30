Watch Seahawks vs 49ers Sunday Night Football Clash

SEATTLE, WA, Sporting Alert – The following are the inactive players for the Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers, as well as live streaming from CenturyLink Field.

Score Update At HT

The 49ers are currently leading the Seahawks 13-0 going into the halftime break. Deebo Samuel has rushed for the only touchdown so far in the game, while San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is 11-for-15 for 156 yards.

Live streaming coverage will be on NBCsports.com and NBC will provide the live television action, starting at 8:20 pm ET.

A win tonight for the Seahawks would see them taking the No. 3 seed.

However, they would still be the No. 5 seed with a loss, according to ESPN’s Stats and Information.

Among the players inactive tonight for the 49ers inactives are quarterback C.J. Beathard and wide receiver Jordan Matthews.

defensive end Dee Ford was ruled out this week because of quadricep and hamstring problems.

Also inactive for this game for San Francisco are safety Jaquiski Tartt, running back Jeff Wilson Jr., tight end Daniel Helm and corner Dontae Johnson.

Meanwhile, 49ers reserve defensive lineman Jullian Taylor has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in practice on Thursday, the team reported Friday.

The Seahawks got a couple of key players back from injuries, after defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and Shaquill Griffin were both active after missing the past two games.

Seahawks Inactives: WR Malik Turner, S Quandre Diggs, LB Dekoda Watson, T Duane Brown, G/C Ethan Pocic, DT Bryan Mone, TE Luke Willson

49ers inactives: QB C.J. Beathard, S Jaquiski Tartt, RB Jeff Wilson Jr., TE Daniel Helm, DE Dee Ford, WR Jordan Matthews, CB Dontae Johnson.