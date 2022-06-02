Watch Texas upsets No. 5 UCLA: 2022 Women’s College World Series

The opening day of the 2022 Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City began with an upset after Texas stunned No. 5 UCLA 7-2 on Thursday (2). Watch video highlights of the game below.

Big 12 outfit Texas pulled off the first upset of the 2022 Women’s College World Series with a win over UCLA, while scoring the most World Series runs in program history.

Freshman third baseman Mia Scott went 4-for-4 on four pitches with two RBI in the win for the Longhorns, who heated up with the bat in the third inning of game after they plated four runs.

In fact, it was Scott who got things started for Texas with an RBI triple before Alyssa Washington sent her home with an RBI single. Following that, Mary Iakopo hit her 50th career homer to put two more runs on the board for Longhorns, who began to feel confident.

Meanwhile, Senior pitcher Hailey Dolcini (23-10) picked up her fourth 2022 NCAA Tournament win over a ranked opponent by allowing two earned runs on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts in a complete-game effort.

With the opening day win, Texas advances to the winners bracket and was also rewarded with a day off before the next featuring in its game against No. 1 seed Oklahoma.

Game Note:

Texas’ five-run margin of victory was the largest ever for the Longhorns in a WCWS game

Texas’ seven runs against UCLA were its most in a WCWS game (the old record was six against Arizona State back on May 30, 2013).

Texas is 5-1 in WCWS openers and has now won five in a row dating back to 2003.

Texas broke the program all-time single-season records for runs (373) and hits (530) during the win over the Bruins.

This was Texas’ first WCWS win since June 2, 2013, a span of 3,287 days

Texas picked up its first WCWS win over UCLA. The Longhorns were previously 0-4 against the Bruins in Oklahoma City after losses in 2003 (two), 2005 & 2006.

Team Statistics

PITCHING

W: Dolcini, Hailey (23-10)

L: Faraimo, Megan (22-5)



Texas

BATTING

2B: Scott, Mia 1

3B: Scott, Mia 1

HR: Iakopo, Mary 1; Dayton, Bella 1

RBI: Scott, Mia 2; Washington, Alyssa 1; Iakopo, Mary 2; Dayton, Bella 2

BASERUNNING:

RUNS: Jefferson, Janae 1; Scott, Mia 1; Washington, Alyssa 1; Iakopo, Mary 1; Popelka, Alyssa 1; Dayton, Bella 2

SB: Popelka, Alyssa 1; Dayton, Bella 1



UCLA

BATTING:

2B: Perez, Briana 1

HR: Wisz, Delanie 1

RBI: Wisz, Delanie 2

BASERUNNING:

RUNS: Washington, Kinsley 1; Wisz, Delanie 1