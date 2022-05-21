Watch the 2022 Birmingham Diamond League Meeting

The Wanda Diamond League series continues on Saturday (21) with eight reigning individual Olympic champions among the athletes set to compete at the Diamond League Meeting in Birmingham. Watch all the live streaming coverage online!

British record-holder Dina Asher-Smith stars in a stacked women’s 100m field, while top-class clashes abound in the field and elsewhere on the track during a busy afternoon of competition at Birmingham’s newly renovated Alexander Stadium.



The action begins at 13:21 local time (GMT +1) with the women’s discus and the main programme kicks off at 14:00 with the women’s 400m hurdles.



Here’s how you can follow the action in Birmingham.

Where to watch

Results, programme and entry lists | media information sheets

The meeting will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page from 14:00 local time (GMT +1).



The livestream will not be available in all territories. To find out where the meeting may be broadcast in your country, check the list below. If your country does not appear on the list, please check local listings. The list is subject to change, and some broadcasters may only show highlights coverage, while others will show the meeting live. Please check your local listings to find out more information.