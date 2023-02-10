Watch the live streaming coverage of the Tyson Invitational 2023 on SEC Network+ as several of the nation’s top collegiate and professional athletes will continue their respective seasons at the Randal Tyson Track Complex at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, AR, on Friday and Saturday, 10-11 Feb.

Fans can watch the LIVE Broadcast (SECN+) online, while you can also access the Updated Schedule and final Entries for the meeting. For those wishing to follow live results and updates, Flash Results will provide the coverage here.

Among the teams making the trip to Fayetteville to battle against the Razorbacks, are Florida, LSU, Houston, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Iowa, Ole Miss and Nebraska. – Read More: Aleia Hobbs blasts to 6.98secs at Razorback Invitational

Meanwhile, athletes from Jamaica, Great Britain, Bahamas, Panama, Ukraine and the United States.

Jamaica’s back-to-back World U-20 champion Tina Clayton will make her overseas indoor debut when she races in the women’s 60m dash open race, while Favour Ofili and Brianna Lyston of LSU are among the leading collegiate athlete set to feature at the meeting, plus Florida’s Talitha Diggs, Grace Stark and Jasmine Moore, as well as Houston’s Shaun Maswanganyi.

Action on Friday will begin at 1:45 pm with the pole vault for women, while the men’s long jump and men’s weight throw will start at 2:30 pm.

Running events will begin at 3:00 pm with the men’s 60m qualifying, while at 3:20 pm, the 60m qualifying races on the women’s side and closes out, starting at 7:20 pm with the final of the women’s and men’s 60m hurdles.

The schedule on Saturday kicks-off at 10:30 am with the pole vault for men, with the men’s high jump going off at 11:00 am with the running events starting at 12:30 pm with men’s 800m and concluding with the 4x400m relay races.

Symone Goss – World-Track