Watch the NFL Week 8 – TV channels and live stream on Oct. 30

MIAMI, FL —— The NFL Week 8 schedule, LIVE TV channels and streams on Sunday as the fixtures continue with another loaded set of games, including the early international matchup between the Denver Broncos against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England, starting at 9:30 am and live and exclusively on ESPN+.

Following the early morning kick-off, fans can select from seven games that will begin at 1:00 pm ET and will be broadcast live on respective local TV networks. Read More: How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Denver Broncos in London today?

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) have returned from their bye week last week and are fresh heading into today’s clash against Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Eagles sit atop the National Football Conference (NFC) standings with their perfect record this season and the home side will be aiming to extend that record with another victory today.

Also starting at 1:00 pm on Sunday are Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots at New York Jets.

The New York Giants, another of the inform teams this season, will take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle. Game time is set for 4:25 pm.

Green Bay Packers against Buffalo Bills is the Sunday Night Football fixture and it will be live on NBC at 8:20 pm.

The Monday Night Football game on the ESPN schedule will see the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns.