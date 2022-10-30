Watch the NFL Week 8 TV Channels and Live Stream
Watch the NFL Week 8 – TV channels and live stream on Oct. 30

CEDRIC HANCOCK

MIAMI, FL —— The NFL Week 8 schedule, LIVE TV channels and streams on Sunday as the fixtures continue with another loaded set of games, including the early international matchup between the Denver Broncos against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England, starting at 9:30 am and live and exclusively on ESPN+.

Following the early morning kick-off, fans can select from seven games that will begin at 1:00 pm ET and will be broadcast live on respective local TV networks. Read More: How to watch Jacksonville Jaguars vs Denver Broncos in London today?

The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) have returned from their bye week last week and are fresh heading into today’s clash against Pittsburgh Steelers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Eagles sit atop the National Football Conference (NFC) standings with their perfect record this season and the home side will be aiming to extend that record with another victory today.

Also starting at 1:00 pm on Sunday are Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions, Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots at New York Jets.

The New York Giants, another of the inform teams this season, will take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle. Game time is set for 4:25 pm.

Green Bay Packers against Buffalo Bills is the Sunday Night Football fixture and it will be live on NBC at 8:20 pm.

The Monday Night Football game on the ESPN schedule will see the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns.

NFL SCHEDULE – WEEK 8
Thursday, October 27
MatchupTime (ET)Score
Baltimore Ravens 27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 22FINAL
Sunday, October 30
MatchupTime (ET)TV/Stream
Denver Broncos vs Jacksonville Jaguars (in London)9:30 AMESPN+
Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons1:00 PMFOX
Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys1:00 PMFOX
Miami Dolphins at Detroit Lions1:00 PMCBS
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings1:00 PMFOX
Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints1:00 PMCBS
New England Patriots at New York Jets1:00 PMCBS
Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles1:00 PMCBS
Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans4:05 PMCBS
Washington Commanders at Indianapolis Colts4:25 PMFOX
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams4:25 PMFOX
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks4:25 PMFOX
Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills8:20 PMNBC
Monday, October 31
MatchupTime (ET)TV/Stream
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns8:15 PMESPN
