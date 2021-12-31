Can I watch the No. 1 Alabama vs No. 4 Cincinnati 2021 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic online?

You can watch the live streaming coverage of the 2021 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic live online on ESPN and WatchESPN.com on Friday. No. 1 Alabama vs No. 4 Cincinnati will be webcast live as the battle for a place in the College Football Playoffs Championship game takes center stage at the AT&T Stadium.
Friday’s game, New Year’s Eve on December 31, marks the fifth meeting between Alabama and Cincinnati and the first since 1990 when the Crimson Tide defeated the Bearcats, 45-7, in Birmingham. The Tide is undefeated all-time against Cincinnati. Alabama is the first No. 1 team to play in the Classic since Texas in 1978. All-time, the Crimson Tide is the sixth No. 1 team to play in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl.
How are the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic commentators?
BRISTOL, Conn. – ESPN unveiled the broadcast teams for the 2021 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the 86th Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic slated for Friday, Dec. 31 at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN and ESPN Radio.
Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge are teaming up in the booth for this year’s Classic with Molly McGrath and Laura Rutledge reporting from the sidelines. On ESPN Radio, Sean Kelley, Barrett Jones and Ian Fitzsimmons are set to broadcast another CFP Semifinal.
ESPN’s overall bowl slate commences Friday, Dec. 17, and completes the extensive 1,000+ game schedule carried across ESPN networks this year. Additional production details for both the College Football Playoff and the New Year’s Six will be announced in the coming days.
Alabama vs Cincinnati ready for Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic battle
Alabama (12-1, 7-1 Southeastern Conference) is making its eighth Cotton Bowl Classic appearance and first since defeating Michigan State, 38-0, in the CFP Semifinal on New Year’s Eve in 2015. Overall, the Crimson Tide is 4-4 in the Classic, with their first appearance in 1942, a 29-21 victory over Texas A&M. Alabama is making its seventh appearance in the College Football Playoff and aiming for its fourth National Championship in the CFP era.
Cincinnati (13-0, 8-0 American Athletic Conference), the first team from a Group of Five conference to play in a CFP Semifinal, enters the postseason as the only NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision team with a perfect record. Led by senior quarterback Desmond Ridder, the Bearcats bared down all season to post the first 13-0 record in school history and capture their second-straight AAC title. Cincinnati is making its first Cotton Bowl Classic appearance.
