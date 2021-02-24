Watch Trinidad and Tobago Red Force vs Jamaica Scorpions Regional Super50 Cup

ST JOHN’S, Antigua — The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and the Jamaica Scorpions will lock horns in the first semi-final of the Regional Super50 Cup at Coolidge Cricket Ground and you can watch and follow live streaming coverage online.

The Red Force head into the contest as the favorites, having won all of their preliminary round matches, and will take on a Scorpions side that only scraped into the last four after winning their last two contests against the Leeward Islands Hurricanes and the Barbados Pride.

Both teams are expected to strengthen their respective lineups, following the return of the West Indies players who were on duty in Bangladesh, and the Jamaica Scorpions are hoping the expected additions will improve an area in which the team has been struggling.

Scorpions assistant coach Nikita Miller is calling on the frontline batmen to step up.

“We knew coming into this tournament that we had guys in the lower order who are capable of scoring runs, who are aggressive in their style of play. What we saw in the last two games wasn’t really a surprise,” Miller was quoted as telling the Jamaica Observer.

“But we need that top-order contribution; we need that middle-order contribution; we need that contribution from the senior guys who are capable of scoring runs at this level,” he added.

Trinidad and Tobago beat Jamaica by five wickets with 54 balls remaining when these two teams first met in their opener on Feb. 11, but Red Force captain Kieron Pollard said his team would not be complacent.

“I believe you would be complacent in the league phase if you win two or three games going into the play-offs but knowing it’s a do-or-die game, it’s a knockout scenario, if you turn up complacent then I don’t think you should be in our team,” Pollard said.

“For us, it’s about playing consistent cricket. We’ve spoken about complacency all throughout the tournament in the preliminary stages and I can’t see why we would turn up and just expect to beat a Jamaica Scorpions side that’s coming off the back of two victories in the last couple games.”

WATCH ON TV:

Caribbean – ESPN Caribbean

USA – ESPN +

UK – BT Sport

NZ – Sky NZ

India – Fancode

WATCH ON YOUTUBE. Click HERE

Australia

Africa

Pakistan

Canada

Bangladesh

Middle East

Nepal

Bhutan

Maldives

PNG

LISTEN ON YOUTUBE. Click HERE

Radio Commentary available worldwide

SIR VIVIAN RICHARDS STADIUM MATCHES

(LIVE on Windies Cricket YouTube)

Available Worldwide (except India)

India – Fancode

WATCH ALL Sir Vivian Richards Stadium matches !

Live Radio (Caribbean )