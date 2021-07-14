Watch Trinidad and Tobago v El Salvador; Mexico v Guatemala Gold Cup games

TEXAS, USA — The 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup continues on Wednesday night with two more games, as the teams in Group A bow into action for the second time. Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, El Salvador and Guatemala are the teams making up the group.

After playing to a surprising 0-0 draw with Trinidad and Tobago in their opening game of the tournament, defending champion Mexico will aim for its first win at this year’s edition against Guatemala in the second game tonight.

Group leaders El Salvador which defeated Guatemala 2-0 in the opening game, will next face Trinidad and Tobago in a matchup that I am expecting to be a very close encounter.

The clash between T&T and El Salvador will begin at 7:30pm at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, with Fox Sports 1 providing the live television coverage for the fans viewing in the United States. You can also watch live streaming of the game on Foxsports.com with live video and stats available during the contest.

Another win for the La Selecta would put them on six points which would punch a ticket into the next round of the competition early. The Soca Warriors would move to four points with a victory tonight.

Meanwhile, Mexico will take on Guatemala at the 9:30pm in the second game of the night at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas.

The El Tri head into this game without forward Hirving Lozano who was suffered a head injury in the tournament opener and has ruled out of the rest tournament.

Fox Sports 1 will also provide the live television coverage for the fans viewing in the United States. You can also watch live streaming of the game on Foxsports.com with live video and stats available during the contest.

Entering tonight’s pair of games, El Salvador lead Group A with three points with Mexico and Trinidad and Tobago on one points each, while Guatemala will be searching for a first point.