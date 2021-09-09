Watch USA’s Jaskaran Malhotra smashed six sixes in an over

USA cricketer Jaskaran Malhotra has joined just three other players in hitting six sixes in an over in international cricket on a record-breaking day against Papua New Guinea in a One Day International match on Thursday.

Malhotra marked his return to the USA national team with a dominating display in Muscat after striking USA’s first century in ODI cricket.

The middle order batsman blasted an unbeaten 173 runs off 124 balls in the second ODI at Al Amerat, while hitting six sixes in the 50th over. Malhotra finished the historic day with 16 sixes and four 4 in his knock as the USA reached 271 for 9 against Papua New Guinea.

Medium pacer Gaudi Toka was the unlucky bowler in the spotlight for Papua New Guinea as he watch his last over of the contest going for 36 runs to end without a wicket for 66 runs off seven overs.

Malhotra history-making performance on Thursday saw him becoming the second cricketer after Herschelle Gibbs to hit 6 sixes in an over in ODI cricket.

He’s now the four cricketer, however to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket – joining Gibbs in ODI cricket as well as Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard who achieved the feat in T20Is.

In reply to the USA’s 271, Papua New Guinea were eventually bowled out for 137 as USA won by 134 runs to sweep the two-match ODI series. USA won the first match by seven wickets on Monday (6).