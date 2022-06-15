Watch video: Darwin Nunez signs for Liverpool

Watch the video highlights of Liverpool signing targeted striker Darwin Nunez, who immediately stated after signing his contract that he came to the English Premier League side to win trophies. This will be good news for all Liverpool fans, who are bracing themselves for another entertaining year, while there are doubts over the future of Sadio Mane.

In fact, it is understood that the signing of Darwin Nunez by Liverpool is to cover for want away for Mane, who is expected to leave the club in this summer’s transfer window with Bayern Munich remaining the leading club in Europe to sign the African champions.

Nunez arrives from Benfica, following a medical and featured at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday. He is still awaiting a successful work permit and international clearance, but it is highly unlikely the deal will not go through.

“I’m really happy and delighted to be here at Liverpool,” the striker said on Liverpool FC. “It’s a massive club. I’d like to thank my partner and my parents and my son, who is a real source of pride for me.

“They’ve been really important to me in the stages in my career. I’m really proud of them, and for the work we do, me and my partner, as a team and I’m grateful to her that I’m here. It’s a pleasure to be here in Liverpool and I’m very happy to be a part of this great club.”

Darwin Nunez, who made the move from Portugal to Liverpool for an initial fee of €75m ($78.59m) plus €25m in potential add-ons, also spoke about his expectations at the club.

Yes, of course. When I arrived at the training ground, I was really surprised to see the set-up and the structure and all the trophies here. You can then imagine yourself winning more trophies and then later on when you come here again and see the trophies on display, you can say, ‘Look, I was a part of that, I was there at that time, winning trophies.’ That’s one of the reasons why I came here to Liverpool – to win trophies and titles. I want to win a lot of trophies at Liverpool.