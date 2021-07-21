[Watch video highlights] Costa Rica beat Jamaica, 1-0 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup

ORLANDO, FL – Watch video highlights of Costa Rica scoring a narrow 1-0 victory over Jamaica in their final group stage matchup at the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup on Tuesday night. With the win on the night, it means that Costa Rica topped Group C and will avoid facing host nation the United States in the quarterfinals.
Both teams created many created chances in the game, with Jamaica dominating most of the statistics, but the lone goal of the game came from veteran attacker Bryan Ruiz in the 53rd minute of play when he headed home the winner for the Los Ticos.
Moments after Jamaican forward Andre Gray blasted a shot off the post, Costa Rica took the ball down the field and made the Reggae Boyz paid.
A ball was played wide on the left to Ariel Lassiter who got the better of a Jamaican defender before delivering a very good cross inside the 18-yard area for Ruiz to guide past goalkeeper Dillon Barnes who never had a chance at stopping the well-placed header.
Jamaica made a number of changes afterward and had plenty of opportunities to grab an equalizer, but was unsuccessful, and Costa Rica managed to hold on for the win. The Los Ticos also finished the game with 10-men after goalkeeper Leonel Moreira was sent off in the 72nd minute.
Moreira was dismissed from the game when he received a red card in the 72nd minute for a hand ball outside the 18-yard box.
However, his team held on for the three points to stay undefeated in the tournament.
The victory means Costa Rica has topped the group with maximum points and will next face Canada in the quarterfinals on Sunday.
The Jamaica Reggae Boyz will take on the USA in the other semifinal game, and I am expecting a cracking encounter between these two sides.