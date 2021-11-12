Watch video: Moore, Banchero help Duke beat Army 82-56

DURHAM, N.C. — Wendell Moore Jr. had a triple-double and freshman talent Paolo Banchero also starred and No. 9 Duke beat Army 82-56 in Friday night’s home opener for the Blue Devils. Videos | Box Score
Friday night’s game saw the return of Duke fans inside the Cameron Indoor Stadium for the first time in a regular-season game in more than 20 months.
Moore Jr., who returned to college to help his team push for a title this season, picked up from where he left off in the win over No. 10 Kentucky earlier this week to end with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the victory for Duke.
Banchero added 18 points to go along with his 12 rebounds, while Jeremy Roach added 14 points and Trevor Keels ended with 10 for the Blue Devils improved to 2-0 to start the season.
Jalen Rucker scored 19 points to lead the way for Army (1-1), with Josh Caldwell adding 16 points and seven rebounds for the Black Knights.
Duke was coming off Tuesday night’s season-opening victory against No. 10 Kentucky in New York.
This season is the last for Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski, who announced that he plans to retire after the season ends.