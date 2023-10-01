Where to watch World Athletics Road Running Championships Riga 23 live stream free?

RIGA—The inaugural World Athletics Road Running Championships in Riga, Latvia, is set to be a spectacle featuring around 340 athletes from 56 teams. The event, taking place this Sunday, will include races in the road mile, 5km, and half marathon. Here’s how you can catch all the action live.

Streaming Platforms and Access

The World Athletics website will serve as the primary platform for live streaming. Watch all the action via a free live stream. Fans can register for Inside Track, a live results platform, to gain access to enhanced features like live leaderboards, race splits, and real-time updates. Registration for Inside Track also grants access to the live stream.

While the road mile and 5km broadcasts are open to all registered users, access to the half marathon stream may be subject to broadcast rights restrictions in certain countries. The live stream will be geo-blocked in territories including the United States, Australia, and Brazil.

Alternative Broadcasters

For those unable to access the World Athletics website, various broadcasters will be airing the event. These include:

TyC Sports in Argentina and South America

beIN Sports in Australia and the Pan Middle East

Globo in Brazil

BBC Sport in the United Kingdom

NBC Peacock in the USA, Puerto Rico, and US Virgin Islands

Additional Information

Fans can follow World Athletics on social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for real-time updates. Local organizers also have their social media channels for updates.

With global titles in multiple distances up for grabs, the World Athletics Road Running Championships promises to be thrilling. Whether you’re tuning in from the comfort of your home or following updates on social media, multiple platforms ensure you won’t miss a moment of this historic event.