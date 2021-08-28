Ways to watch and follow Manchester City v Arsenal LIVE!

MANCHESTER — Manchester City and Arsenal have named their respective starting lineups for today’s English Premier League clash and you can watch all the live streaming and listen to the audio coverage of the game at Etihad Stadium.
Live streaming coverage will be on PeacockTV for the viewers in the United States, while for those watching from the UK, you can follow the action on BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate and BTSport.com. SkySports.com will also provide live text commentary of the game for those who are unable to watch or listen.
Meanwhile, Manchester City comes into this game unchanged from the last game with manager Pep Guardiola opting to use the same starting XI that thrashed Norwich 5-0 at the Etihad last Saturday.
This means Ruben Dias and Aymeric Laporte will continue their partnership in central defence and Gabriel Jesus is likely to play on the right-wing again.
Meanwhile, for Arsenal, manager Mikel Arteta has made four changes to the side that were beaten 2-0 at home by Chelsea a week ago.
New summer recruit Martin Odegaard, captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Calum Chambers and Sead Kolasinac all start today. Bukayo Saka has also recovered from the knee injury he picked up in the Carabao Cup win over West Brom on Wednesday so he too will keep his spot in the starting team.
Arsenal have lost each of their last eight Premier League meetings against Manchester City, which is the joint-longest run of consecutive defeats for the Gunners against a specific opponent in their league history (also 8 vs Leeds between 1973-1976).
Pressure on Arteta? For sure.
Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Rodrigo, Gundogan (c), Bernardo, Grealish, Torres, Jesus Substitutes: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Doyle, Palmer
Arsenal: Leno, Cédric Soares, Chambers, Holding, Kolasinac, Tierney, Ødegaard, Smith Rowe, Xhaka, Saka, Aubameyang. Substitutes: Lacazette, Maitland-Niles, Tavares, Marí, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Ramsdale, Okonkwo, Martinelli