Wordpress theme seo takipçi satin al passport psd balkon kose takimi lastik patlatan izmir escort
Skip to content

Wazzu buries Cal 63-57 for fifth straight win

wazzu-buries-cal-63-57-for-fifth-straight-win

Mouhamed Gueye had a game-high 20 points, TJ Bamba buried a back-breaking 3-pointer and visiting Washington State gave itself a rare double-digit win season in Pac-12 play with a 63-57 victory over California on Saturday in Berkeley, Calif.

Bamba finished with 19 points for the Cougars (15-15, 10-9 Pac-12), who reached 10 wins in conference play for the second straight year after having failed to do so for 13 consecutive seasons.

A 13th straight defeat increased Cal’s school-record loss total to 26 and gave the Golden Bears (3-26, 2-16) a sixth consecutive setback to end their home schedule.

Cal never led in the tightly contested game but managed to draw even one final time at 39-all on two free throws by Kuany Kuany with 11:22 to play.

But the Cougars, seeking a fifth straight win, made five of six foul shots to reclaim the lead, and when Bamba nailed his big 3-pointer with 7:14 to go, the margin swelled to 49-44.

Jabe Mullins added two more free throws and Gueye hit a jumper, the latter completing a 14-5 run that put Washington State in charge for good.

Gueye did almost half of his scoring at the foul line, where he went 9-for-9 en route to his eighth 20-point effort of the season and 14th double-double, posting a game-high-tying 10 rebounds.

The Cougars shot 21-for-26 at the line while Cal was 14-for-18.

Justin Powell chipped in with nine points and DJ Rodman also totaled 10 boards for the Cougars, who won despite shooting just 33.3 percent from the field and 6-for-25 on 3-pointers.

Joel Brown had 13 points, Kuany 11 and Monty Bowser 10 for Cal, which shot just 5-for-18 on 3-pointers. Bowser had three of the five long-range successes in seven attempts off the bench, while the Golden Bears’ starters were a cumulative 2-for-11.

Brown added a game-high nine assists and seven rebounds to his stat line, while Kuany was Cal’s top rebounder with nine.

–Field Level Media

wazzu-buries-cal-63-57-for-fifth-straight-win
Tags:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Shares 18 views
Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Xing
Reddit
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap
alanya escort Hacklink sinop escort ankara escort porno izle etimesgut escort